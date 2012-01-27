Shares in African Barrick Gold are up 4.9 percent at 513.5 pence after the miner announced a fourfold resource increase at its Nyanzaga project in Tanzania, boosting its resource base by over 11 percent.

African Barrick, a unit of Barrick Gold, lifted its estimate of gold contained in the project's larger Tusker deposit to over 4 million ounces.

"The resource expansion clearly demonstrates that African Barrick has undervalued growth opportunities within the company, partially countering the claim that the group does not offer growth," Collins Stewart says in a note, adding that meeting production targets will still be the key driver for the miner's share price.

Reuters Messaging: clara.ferreira-marques.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net