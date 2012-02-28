Shares in events and publishing group UBM fall 3 percent as Panmure Gordon says the company's dividend payout looks mean given a 5 percent beat on full-year earnings per share.

"At first glance we find the dividend of 26.3 pence a touch stingy," says the broker's Alex DeGroote. "Year-on-year dividend growth is well below EPS (earnings per share). This could be seen by the bears as a puzzling indicator on confidence over prospects."

