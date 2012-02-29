Shares in ITV rise 7 percent to an 11-month high, topping the FTSE 100 leaderboard, after the free-to-air broadcaster's full-year earnings comfortably beat expectations, helped by growth in its own productions.

Numis upgrades to "buy" from "add" after the "very strong" results from the home of period drama Downton Abbey.

"As has been widely trailed, advertising in Q1 has not been as bad as feared and given the upside from Euro 2012 in the second quarter we now forecast 2012 NAR (network advertising revenue) will be up 2 percent rather than flat," the broker says in a note.

