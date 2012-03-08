Shares in Imagination Technologies, whose graphics are used by Apple , rise 8.7 percent to 655 pence, after earlier touching an all-time high of 658 pence, as the British chip designer reports continued strong momentum.

"Announcements such as the new iPad (yesterday) can only remind of the overall attractiveness of this market segment, where mobile devices growth is a key driver," says Mike Jeremy at Daniel Stewart.

He notes that Imagination has outperformed its rival ARM since September 2011.

Shares in ARM, whose processor technology is deployed by Apple and a host of chip designers, rise 2.7 percent.

