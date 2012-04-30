Shares in Fidessa rise 3.3 percent after the trading systems software specialist says that despite continued challenging conditions for its customers, it is continuing to grow albeit at lower levels than in 2011, leading Numis to upgrade to "buy" from "add" on valuation grounds.

The broker says: "We continue to believe Fidessa is substantially undervalued particularly given the scale of opportunity in the multi-asset space, which could drive material growth even absent a pickup in the equities market."

Panmure Gordon's George O'Connor, meanwhile, says the shares have rarely been on such an attractive rating, but the continued downbeat cautious tone is unlikely to make any converts at this juncture.

"If there is any bounce in the share price today, it will be due to relief that the news was not worse," he says.

To see Fidessa's statement please click on

Reuters messaging rm://paul.sandle.reuters.com@reuters.net