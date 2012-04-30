Shares in Accsys Technologies rise 10 percent after it licenses its Tricoya technology for the production of exterior grade MDF to a Latin America-based multinational producer.

The two-year agreement grants exclusive production and distribution rights for an initial volume of about 60,000 metric tonnes of Tricoya a year, and may be followed by a full licence agreement, the company says.

Numis analyst Charles Pick says a "domino effect" is now likely as other global panel producers show interest.

"Accsys is already in active talks with a number of these, with the worldwide panel products market worth an estimated 60 billion euros a year and Tricoya seen as the first major innovation in wood composites for decades," he says.

