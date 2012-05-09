Microsaic Systems tops the junior AIM market leaderboard after it signs its first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement: a multimillion pound deal to provide its miniature mass spectrometer to an international supplier of laboratory equipment, propelling its shares 14 percent higher.

James Serjeant, director of corporate broking at Numis, says the deal represents a significant milestone for the company, and it marks a firm endorsement of its technology and OEM sales strategy.

"Microsaic has seen growing interest in OEM sales channels and i t is already in commercial discussions with a number of other potential partners with this deal likely to be the first of several to come," he says.

