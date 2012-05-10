Shares in Micro Focus International rise 5.9 percent, reversing recent losses and topping the mid-cap FTMC> leader board, after the mainframe computer specialist says its full-year adjusted core earnings will be towards the upper end of analysts' expectations.

"Revenue stability, improved EBITDA margins and consistent small upgrades over the last few quarters are re-establishing management credibility," Peel Hunt's Alex Jarvis says.

"The stock therefore looks like a value stock and not a value trap."

George O'Connor at Panmure Gordon, meanwhile, calls the update "short and sweet, with a positive surprise on cash".

To see the company's statement please click on

Reuters messaging rm://paul.sandle.reuters.com@reuters.net