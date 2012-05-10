Shares in British chip firms ARM Holdings and Imagination Technologies rise 4.5 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively, regaining some ground lost in the previous three sessions, as Seymour Pierce initiates on ARM with a "buy" recommendation and Bernstein ups its rating on ARM to "market perform".

"The short term risk (to ARM) related to sentiment turning on the threat of Intel doesn't justify a short position, but can justify tactical profit taking. A further weakness in the stock would open an interesting buying opportunity," Bernstein says in a note.

Seymour Pierce says ARM, the leader in mobile communications , is a potential leader in many more fields, and it sets a target price of 620 pence. The stock is trading at 509.5 pence.

"(The) marketing surrounding Windows on ARM, lower priced smartphones (not necessarily focused on developed market consumers) and clarity on the Intel threat should help the shares to outperform in a market that still craves clear and strong growth stories," says Seymour Pierce analyst Ian Robertson.

Graphics chip firm Imagination Tech bounces 10.1 percent to top the mid-cap leaderboard, after losing nearly 20 percent in the last three sessions.

The shares have been on a downwards trend since the launch last week of Samsung's Galaxy SIII, which was already known to contain graphics from ARM.

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas on Wednesday also pointed to recent share price weakness at Apple, which accounts for about 60 percent of Imagination's royalties, although they added that Apple and Samsung together did not explain the size of the correction.

"For us the Imagination story remains on track," they said, adding that it was an opportunity to buy on weakness.

