Shares in British engineer Invensys rise more than 4.4 percent, continuing the volatility and high trading volumes seen in the last few weeks, after a report in The Sunday times adds fuel to takeover speculation, saying Siemens, ABB, Emerson and General Electric have made informal contact through city advisors.

A spokesman for Invensys declined to comment on the speculation.

Oriel analyst Harry Philips says with a value of $2.5 billion, Invensys is in a unique position because it is the only tradeable asset in its core businesses of industrial process controls and rail, where the other players are more then ten times larger.

"If global growth expections are slowing, you have megacap companies with very strong balance sheets - i.e. underleveraged to the point where some of them have net cash - so consolidation is evitable," he says.

"Should one make a bid, the others have to take a look, because you can't allow the competition the sole opportunity in a generation to consolidate."

Invensys publishes its full-year results on Thursday.

