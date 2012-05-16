Shares in miner Xstrata and commodities trader and top shareholder Glencore are underforming a mining sector battered by fresh worries over the implications of Greece's political turmoil, as UBS adds to the companies' woes with a downgrade prompted by lower coal prices.

Glencore is in the process of taking over Xstrata, in which it has a share of almost 34 percent, though Xstrata stock is trading just below the price implied by the offer - 2.8 new Glencore shares for every Xstrata share held.

Xstrata, which has been supported by stakebuilding by Qatar's sovereign wealth fund in recent weeks, is down 3.2 percent at 967.4 pence at 0830 GMT while Glencore, more volatile due to its smaller free float and trading ex-dividend, is down 4.3 percent at 354.2 pence, nearing record lows touched last August.

UBS downgraded Xstrata to "neutral" and cut its earnings forecasts for the miner by more than a fifth, driven by lower realised coal prices and rising costs. It also downgraded Glencore to "neutral" from "buy".

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index, meanwhile, is down 2.3 percent, pressured by falling commodity prices, with copper down around 1.4 percent and nickel and zinc also lower.

