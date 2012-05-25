Analysts at Liberum say commodities trader Glencore is unlikely to boost its all-share takeover bid for Xstrata, given earnings momentum that has favoured its shares, technical factors related to an increased freefloat and changes to the miner's shareholder register.

Glencore is expected to send shareholders details of its bid by the end of May. It is offering Xstrata shareholders 2.8 new shares for every one held.

"Re-visiting the transaction dynamics, we find much has changed in the four months since the announcement - most of it in Glencore's favour," Liberum says. "As such we continue to see negligible scope for a "bump" to the terms and larger downside risks for Xstrata shareholders in the increasingly unlikely event that the deal is voted down."

Glencore shares are trading down 0.9 percent at 342.8 pence, with Xstrata trading down 1.3 percent at 922.8 pence, below the level implied by the offer. The broader UK mining sector is down 0.8 percent.

