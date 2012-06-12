Jefferies analysts say pressure on trader Glencore to improve its bid for Xstrata has eased, thanks to factors including Qatar's stake and a deterioration of thermal coal fundamentals, combined with higher political risk in Peru and Argentina, that increase uncertainty for the miner.

Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities trader, is offering 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held, a $30 billion takeover deal both sets of shareholders will vote on next month.

"Our base case assumption ... has been that Glencore would bump its proposed merger ratio from 2.8 to 3.0 Glencore shares per Xstrata share in order to win Xstrata shareholder approvals," Jefferies analysts say in a note.

"However, in light of recent developments, we have become much less convinced that a bump is coming. We now expect the ratio of 2.8 Glencore shares per Xstrata share to succeed."

Xstrata is trading at around 965 pence, up almost 0.4 percent and below the level implied by Glencore's offer, with the trader changing hands at 365.4 pence per share, up 0.5 percent.

For more on Glencore-Xstrata, please click on

Reuters Messaging: clara.ferreira-marques.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net