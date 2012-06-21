Shares in Micro Focus rise 4.4 percent after the computer software firm posts full-year results slightly ahead of market expectations, and sets a new net debt to earnings ratio target of 1.5, signalling further returns to shareholders.

Numis Securities say up to $320 million, or 120 pence a share, could be returned on top of the normal dividend over the next two years.

"We think the market continues to undervalue the prodigious cash generation and sensible capital allocation and with the potential for 37 percent of the current share price to be returned in cash over the next two years, the shares are materially undervalued," Numis says in a note.

Canaccord Genuity says cash is now king at the company, which specialises in applications written in COBOL, such as those on mainframe computers.

"After a very poor FY11, FY12 represents an impressive turnaround in the business, with licence revenue growth, a significant reduction in operating costs and consistently excellent cash generation," the broker says.

Reuters messaging rm://paul.sandle.reuters.com@reuters.net