European insurance stocks are mostly lower as worries about the United States' credit rating cut outweigh relief the European Central Bank is taking some heat out of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis by buying Spanish and Italian bonds.

The Stoxx 600 European insurance share index is down 1.6 percent by 1245 GMT, outperforming a 1.9 percent decline in the wider market, with all but a handful of stocks in negative territory.

Analysts say the Standard & Poor's agency's decision late Friday to cut its U.S. rating to AA-plus from the top-rated AAA exposes insurers to more volatile market conditions as investors become more risk-averse.

"It's more about indirect impacts, about how equity markets and risk aversion generally behave," says Jefferies analyst James Shuck.

Italy's Generali and Mapfre of Spain, major holders respectively of Italian and Spanish government bonds, are among the sector's rare risers, climbing 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent as the ECB's bond-buying boosts the value of their sovereign debt holdings, analysts say.

Reinsurer Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE), down 4.4 percent after reporting weaker-then-expected half-year operating profit, and Zurich Financial Services , Europe's fourth-biggest insurer, both say the impact of the U.S. downgrade will be "limited."

