Shares in Innovation Group rise 7 percent after the insurance industry outsourcer wins a major contract to handle all of RBS Insurance's new subsidence claims and manage the completion of about 70 percent of its existing open cases.

The contract will contribute about 40 million pounds a year to group revenue over its three-and-a-half-year lifespan, Innovation Group says.

Panmure Gordon analyst George O'Connor, who rates the shares a "buy", says: "This is the latest in a series of contract wins as the new washes white Innovation continues to delight."

