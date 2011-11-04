Shares in chip designer ARM rise 5.4 percent, topping the FTSE leaderboard, on readacross from U.S. microcontroller maker Microchip , which called the bottom of the cycle when it reported third-quarter results last night, RBS says.

Microchip's chief executive says in the earnings statement: "We expect the inventory burn-off to be largely over by the end of the December quarter and anticipate the December quarter to mark the bottom of this industry cycle for revenue, gross margin and earnings per share."

RBS analyst Didier Scemama says Microchip is often seen as the "canary in the coal mine", and he sees the company's comments as a bullish sign for the sector.

"We believe most semiconductor companies are shipping during 2H11 at a level that is below end consumption," Scemama says.

"As a result, even if end demand remains mediocre in 1H12, distributors need to increase bookings in order to re-stock."

ARM is a competitor of Microchip in the embedded space and should, at the margin, benefit from restocking in the distribution channel in the first quarter of 2012, he says.

He adds that other companies with high exposure to the distribution channel like STMicroelectronics , up 0.2 percent, and Infineon (IFXGn.DE), up 0.8 percent, should benefit from the same trend.

