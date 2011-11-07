Shares in Cyprotex rise 12 percent after the drugs testing firm announces plans to almost double the size of its Massachusetts-based U.S. facility to meet growing demand.

Analysts at Singer say: "We continue to view Cyprotex as a low-risk potentially high-return investment, although short-term challenges include the requirement to maintain growth and restore operating margins.

"Further expansion of its product offering, together with an increase in capacity (as demonstrated by today's news) should enable Cyprotex to meet this challenge."

