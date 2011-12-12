Shares in ENRC drop over 5 percent after a weekend news report citing talks with Britain's Serious Fraud Office on corruption allegations revived concerns over coporate governance at the FTSE 100 Kazakh miner.

The Sunday Times said the SFO had launched an inquiry after allegations of corruption at a Kazakh iron ore subsidiary. ENRC said it was examining the existing allegations but denied it was the subject of a formal SFO investigation.

The news report comes just over two months after the miner concluded a major corporate governance review intended to revive its reputation and improve share performance.

"Despite a world class asset base we feel ENRC's investment case continues to be overshadowed by governance issues, and to our mind the governance review has done little to quell a tainted image," Liberum analysts say in a note.

At 1105 GMT, the stock is down 5.5 percent at 647.5 pence, underperforming an almost 2 percent drop in the UK mining sector.

