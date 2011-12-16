Mining companies should hand back more cash to shareholders after boom years for commodity prices that have boosted taxes and salaries, but have not resulted in equivalent increases in returns for investors, Deutsche Bank says.

Shareholders, the bank says, should be asking whether they are getting good returns on their investments, as the mining industry ploughs billions of dollars into mammoth capex programes and growth projects, not all of them accretive.

"Specifically we have compared the cumulative increase in tax take by governments, the cumulative increase in salaries and the cumulative increase in returns for a long-term equity holder," analysts at the bank say.

"Under this analysis, the cumulative equity holder returns for a basket of the 4 major diversified miners are 174 percent... By contrast, mining companies have paid a cumulative 447 percent more to governments than they did in 2005, and 210 percent more to staff."

They add: "In our view, the miner that increases its returns in a consistent and predictable manner will be rerated and this re-rating could be in the order of 20-30 percent".

