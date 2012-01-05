Shares in Sage rise 1.4 percent as Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgrades the software maker to "Buy", highlighting the company's defensive qualities and plans to return cash to shareholders against a backdrop of another tough year for European software and IT services.

"Sage is one of the more defensive names in the European software space with about 65 percent of revenues from subscription streams," analyst Chandramouli Sriraman says.

"In the current uncertain macro environment, Sage should outperform its cyclical peers in our view."

The bank downgrades Logica to "Neutral" from "Buy", saying that it does not expect a consistent rally until the cyclical businesses improve.

There's also execution risk from the restructuring programme at the IT services firm, it adds.

Shares in Logica, which issued a profit warning last month, are 2.4 percent lower.

Reuters messaging rm://paul.sandle.reuters.com@reuters.net