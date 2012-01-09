Shares in Chile's Antofagasta are down 1.3 percent, underperforming a flat UK sector, after Citi analysts downgraded the copper miner to "sell", citing a rich valuation relative to the UK sector and slowing volume growth.

They estimate Antofagasta trades at around 12.4 times forecast 2012 EPS, a significant premium to UK mining peers trading around 8.5 to 10 times, and said a special dividend for 2011 was now "widely expected".

"Starting in 2010, Antofagasta should enjoy three strong years of around 19 percent copper volume growth, however we forecast this will fall to flat in 2013 and 3 percent and 4 percent in 2014 and 2015 respectively," Citi analysts say in the note.

Citi also cuts 2012 earnings per share forecast for both Antofagasta and fellow copper miner Kazakhmys, by 8 to 10 percent, "to reflect lower copper and by-product price forecasts".

Separately, shares in silver miner Fresnillo are up more than 2 percent, after what traders said was an upgrade to "buy" from Deutsche Bank.

Reuters Messaging: clara.ferreira-marques.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net