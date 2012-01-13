Shares in Invensys fall 21 percent to a two-year low as the British engineer says its profit will be hit by higher costs in its rail division and in work on Chinese nuclear reactors.

The group says, as a result, operating profit for the year to end-March 2012 will be significantly below last year's 262 million pounds ($401.4 million).

"It has severely impacted my confidence in management's ability to deliver the promised margins from what has actually been quite a positive order intake," says analyst Mark Wilson at Collins Stewart.

"Without that confidence it's difficult to be bullish on the shares."

For more please click on

Reuters messaging rm://paul.sandle.reuters.com@reuters.net