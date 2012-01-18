Shares in India-focused refiner and power generator Essar Energy gain as much as 8 percent, recouping some of Tuesday's heavy losses, after the company clarifies details of a tax ruling, prompting hopes that it can arrange an orderly payback deal.

The Indian Supreme court had said on Tuesday that Essar Oil, the India-listed business in which Essar Energy owns an 87 percent stake, would no longer be allowed to defer the sales tax it owes, wiping a quarter off the group's share price.

But Essar's London-listed shares pare some of the losses on Wednesday after the company indicates that repayment is likely to be in instalments over several years.

Deutsche Bank cuts its stance on Essar to 'hold' from 'buy' on the initial news, suggesting the ruling clips 60 pence per share from the asset value, although they later tell clients that a true value loss would depend on the repayment deal and that a 60 pence cut might be too aggressive.

