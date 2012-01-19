Shares in ASOS are in fashion, up 9 percent to a three-month high, after the online retailer posts a 46 percent rise in third-quarter sales.

Broker Singer calls the statement "excellent", saying: "Although sales didn't quite meet our higher than average forecast, UK growth has bounced back to +10 percent and the gross margin was up 300bps."

"The global opportunity remains enormous and, with the exception of slower growth in Europe, they appear to be tapping into this successfully."

Panmure Gordon says the trading update should reassure the market as to the company's growth and profitability trajectory on many levels, and it raises its price target to 1,865 pence from 1,696 pence.

