Shares in Ocado are up 13.7 percent at 91.1 pence as reheated rumours of a bid for the British online grocer spark a squeeze of short positions.

"We've been here before ... and we remain sceptical," says Shore Capital analyst Clive Black, noting if a bid approach had been made, the firms involved would probably have been asked by regulators to make a statement by now.

France's Carrefour and Britain's Morrisons, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose are most frequently linked with a potential bid for Ocado, which is trading well below its July 2010 flotation price of 180 pence.

However, Black says Carrefour has bigger matters to focus on after its weak fourth-quarter trading update, that it would be a "volte-face" for Morrisons to target Ocado after its tie-up with U.S. online grocer FreshDirect and that Marks & Spencer has repeatedly played down its interest in online food shopping.

He also thinks it unlikely that Waitrose would pay a premium to buy Ocado when it is investing in its own online grocery business.

