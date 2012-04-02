Shares in Vectura rise 5 percent, outperforming the FTSE Small Cap index , after its partner Novartis says lung drug QVA149 met its main goals in three-late stage studies in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Peel Hunt analyst Paul Cuddon says the potential blockbuster combination therapy showed superior lung function improvement over its two individual components: indacaterol, which has the trade name Onbrez, and NVA237, and also to market leader Pfizer's Spiriva and placebo.

"We upgrade our chance of success for QVA to 65 percent in Europe/Rest of the World (from 55 percent) and 50 percent in the United States (from 45 percent), driving our target price up 5 percent to 130 pence," he says.

Shares in Novartis rise 0.6 percent.

