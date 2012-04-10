Shares in Randgold rise more than 10 percent on hopes of a settlement in Mali after the resignation of the president and after the gold miner confirmed its production target for the year.

The miner - which has the Loulo/Gounkoto mine complex and the Morila joint venture in Mali, or two-thirds of its production - says it has not completed its assessment of the impact on costs.

President Amadou Toumani Toure resigned on Sunday, paving the way for the soldiers who ousted him in a coup to stick by a deal to restore civilian rule and hand power to the president of the National Assembly.

"Overall, this is positive for companies operating (in) the country given the restoration of constitutional rule and the re-opening of borders," Canaccord analysts say in a note.

"The unrest in the north will likely continue but Randgold's operations are in the south and west of the country. We reiterate our buy recommendation and expect the shares to retrace some of the 21.8 percent lost since the coup."

Goldman Sachs earlier raised its target price to 5,700 pence from 5,500 pence.

At around 0900 GMT, the shares were up 9.4 percent at 5,640 pence.

