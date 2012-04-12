Shares in Immunodiagnostic Systems rise 9.7 percent after the diagnostic testing kit maker says it is responding to increased competition in the vitamin D market with more aggressive pricing and it is expanding its portfolio of tests for non-vitamin D focused customers.

Analysts at Investec upgrade the stock to "buy" from "hold", as does Paul Cuddon at Peel Hunt.

Investec says the update suggests trading stabilised in the fourth quarter and the management team is starting to put in place a strategy to improve the quality of the earnings and drive longer term growth.

"Whilst we don't think that IDS is out of the woods yet and we aren't arguing for a return to previous ratings, forecast risk is reducing and the shares are now looking too cheap in our view," they say.

