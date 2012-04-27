Shares in British chipmaker CSR rise 9 percent - the biggest gainer among UK mid-caps and extending Thursday's 5 percent gain, after reports of bid interest from a big U.S. company or a British private equity firm.

One London-based trader downplayed the speculation: "It's a nice story but can't see it happening yet, especially with CSR's Q1s next week".

CSR, whose shares have slid about 25 percent since mid-March, reports results on Tuesday.

A spokesman for CSR declined to comment on market rumour or speculation.

