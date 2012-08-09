Shares in BSkyB rise 2.1 percent after it won its appeal against Ofcom's ruling that it must sell its premium SkySports channels to rivals at regulated prices, while its defeated rival BT fell 2.6 percent.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal said regulator Ofcom did have jurisdiction over Sky's wholesale pricing, but its core competition concern was unfounded in a decision released after the market closed on Wednesday. Ofcom, BT and Virgin Media can appeal the verdict.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank says BSkyB may receive a one-off payment of around 25 million pounds from the escrow account where competitors paid the difference between regulated prices and BSkyB's original rate cards, on its estimates, plus an additional 15 million pounds incremental wholesale revenues from existing contracts going forward.

Analysts at UBS say the ruling puts BT in a difficult position, while the impact on Virgin Media is neutral, and BSkyB and TalkTalk will benefit.

"BT and Virgin Media may now have to accept the 'higher' price for Sky Sports 1&2 (based on 19.07 pounds rather than 17.14 per month), while BT returns to negotiations with a less 'friendly' Sky for access to Sports 3 and 4, F1 and HD," they say.

"Either churn or potential margins could suffer. TV is proving difficult for BT, as it lags TalkTalk on YouView, and now lags Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media on Sky Sports access in our view."

Shares in TalkTalk were up 0.1 percent, while New York-listed Virgin Media closed 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday.

