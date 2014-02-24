GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar crunched by cautious Fed, bonds and commodities cheer
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
KIEV Feb 24 Ukraine's Finance Ministry said on Monday the heavily indebted country needed around $35 billion in foreign assistance over the next two years and asked to receive the first part of the aid in the next one to two weeks.
The ministry said in a statement it had also called for a donors' conference. Ukraine faces state debt payments of around $6 billion in the remainder of this year.
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan - ILZSG
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises