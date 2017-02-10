BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Growing up in
eastern Ukraine, Svitlana Moroz said she was a typically
reckless teenager who believed she'd live forever.
She shared needles with friends to inject opium, had
unprotected sex with a guy her own age, and five months after
hooking up with him, learned she was five months pregnant and
HIV-positive. He tested positive a week later.
It was 1998 and information in her native Donetsk was hard
to come by. Before her diagnosis, the 19-year-old Moroz said she
had only heard about AIDS in one biology lesson.
"My perception was that it was far from me, just in other
countries," Moroz said in Bangkok, where she spoke at a public
health conference on a panel about people living with HIV.
"I heard a little bit from friends who used drugs, that more
and more of them were diagnosed with HIV, but I was thinking, 'I
don't use drugs so much. It's only for those who did it every
day.'"
Moroz is now a leading HIV activist in the Ukraine - an
Eastern European country of 45 million people with one of the
world's fastest growing HIV epidemics.
It is home to about 220,000 people living with HIV.
Donetsk - an industrial city and key plank of Ukraine's
economy - has been an epicentre of the epidemic, with 671 people
per 100,000 living with HIV - the third highest rate of
prevalence in the country.
In the late 1990s, nine out of 10 new HIV infections in
Ukraine were among people injecting drugs; injecting remained
the main cause of new HIV cases until 2007, according to Unicef.
Since 2008, the primary route has been unprotected sex, said
the Kiev-based non-profit Elena Pinchuk ANTIAIDS Foundation.
FACE BEHIND THE DATA
Moroz and her husband Oleksiy - the man she had first dated
as a rash teenager - are the face of those statistics, yet they
kept their HIV status secret until 2000, when they first met
other people living with HIV in the capital, Kiev.
After that, she helped found two groups for people with HIV.
They demanded healthcare for those denied treatment, helped
people harassed by neighbours, and convinced small-town doctors
of the benefits of antiretroviral treatment (ART).
"Many doctors discouraged our patients, telling them about
huge side effects, that their liver will be destroyed," Moroz
said. "They were saying, 'How do you know? I'm a doctor. What is
your education?'" to which she responded, "'Excuse me, I'm
living with HIV. I have training.'"
Since 2005, she and her advocacy groups have helped Ukraine
and regional government bodies to develop AIDS programmes. And
since 2013, she has coordinated action for the Eurasian Women's
Network on AIDS, a body spanning 11 countries in Eastern Europe
and Central Asia.
LIFE - AND DEATH
Even though Moroz had no ART during her first pregnancy, she
did not transmit the virus to her son. In the absence of
intervention, mother-to-child transmission rates range from 15
to 45 percent, according to the World Health Organization.
Moroz started ART in 2004, six years after her initial HIV
diagnosis, and in 2008, gave birth to a girl, also HIV-negative.
Then the family faced a whole new challenge - the anguish
and disruption of war. Since fighting erupted between pro-Russia
separatists and Ukrainian forces in Donetsk in 2014, Moroz said
her life and family have been thrown into new tumult.
Her family has been displaced and now lives in Kiev.
Her husband Oleksiy, who enlisted with Ukrainian forces, was
captured in August 2014 by Russian troops, handed to separatist
fighters and freed four months later in a prisoner exchange.
"HIV and war brought us closer together," she said. "We will
never be the same again."
