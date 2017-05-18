KIEV May 18 A Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane drove through wet concrete while taxiing after landing at a regional airport, the airline said in a statement on Thursday, accusing the airport authority of failing to warn them of the hazard.

A senior official at Zaporizhia airport disputed the airline's statement.

No passengers on the Boeing aircraft were hurt but the concrete seriously damaged the fuselage and landing gear, the airline said, adding that it was providing alternative means of transport for passengers scheduled on later flights.

The airline said that the airport had been carrying out repair work on the runway from March to May 10. But it had given the airline the all clear to fly from May 18.

"Today a UIA plane, which was carrying out flight PS085 Kiev - Zaporizhia, taxied after landing onto a section of the aerodrome where the concrete surface was not fully dry and received serious damage to its fuselage and all landing gear," the airline said.

"The official position of the airport is that the aircraft did not go onto wet concrete," Ihor Bazanov, deputy director of the Zaporizhia airport, told Reuters by phone, adding that the plane was not damaged. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)