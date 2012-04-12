* Business centre plan threatened historic Kiev trading
street
* Rinat Akhmetov is Ukraine's richest man
* "Andriyivsky Descent" is popular tourist spot
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, April 12 Ukraine's richest man, Rinat
Akhmetov, has been forced to scrap plans to build a glitzy
business centre at a historic tourist site in Kiev after a
public outcry in which he was accused of "spitting on the soul"
of the capital.
Protests by several hundred people brought a rare dose of
bad publicity for the 45-year-old steel and coal tycoon who
normally shuns the public limelight but is one of the most
influential political players in the ex-Soviet republic.
Several hundred protesters, alerted by the social networking
site Facebook, turned out to rally on Wednesday night against
plans by the billionaire's System Capital Management (SCM)
company to build a multi-storey business centre on "Andriyivsky
Descent", a picturesque cobbled street and one of Ukraine's
best-known tourist spots.
But the protests came too late to stop bulldozers from
destroying at least one 19th century building and wrecking
another built 40 years ago in mock 19th century style, cultural
officials said.
Chanting "(Put) Akhmetov down a mine shaft !" and "Get
Akhmetov out of town", several protesters dumped building
material near SCM headquarters to signify their disgust.
"They have come here and brutally turned things into a
pig-sty," said Olexander Serhiyenko, a member of a Kiev civic
organisation. "They have spat on the soul of Kiev with their
'Andriyivsky Plaza'", he said.
"The ESTA company (a subsidiary of SCM), having examined the
opinions of Kiev people, decided back in March to cancel the
construction of the business centre," said Akhmetov in a
statement issued by his press service.
"Unfortunately, after this decision, there were two bad
errors. Firstly, the actions of the company were not
coordinated. Secondly, they were not explained to the public,"
Akhmetov said.
Akhmetov, whose net worth Forbes puts at $16 billion, added:
"I promise that SCM will return the original look to the
destroyed facades. We will also help the town restore
Andriyivsky Descent."
Akhmetov, whose power base is in the eastern city of
Donetsk, made his fortune in steel and coal in the 1990s after a
turbulent period in post-Soviet history marked by gangland-style
shootings and bombings.
A big soccer enthusiast, he is the owner of Shakhtar
Donetsk, one of Ukraine's most successful football clubs, and
also has interests in construction, banking, media and property.
According to British media, he bought a penthouse at One
Hyde Park in London a year ago for a price of about $220
million.
KING-MAKER
As a financial backer of President Viktor Yanukovich's
election campaign in 2009 he is seen as a 'king-maker' in
politics, but he is notoriously publicity-shy and rarely meets
journalists.
In his power base of Donetsk he is revered as a benefactor
and his critics say the protests in Kiev have clearly shaken
him.
"They called the Berkut (Ukrainian special forces) to their
headquarters as soon as they heard about the protest. They were
afraid of a peaceful protest. But without this protest they
would have just gone ahead with their plans," said Anna Putova,
an archivist at Ukraine's national archives.
"I don't believe a word of his promises. I don't believe him
and I don't think anyone in Kiev believes him," she said.
Andriyivsky Descent, a half-mile winding drop down from the
administrative centre of Kiev to a riverside quarter, is a top
tourist spot in season, with chic restaurants, street-side arts
and crafts studios and souvenir stalls.
With Ukraine co-hosting the Euro-2012 soccer championships
in June, the street would normally be heaving with traders
preparing for a busy season ahead.
But eve-of-Euro reconstruction work to install new drainage
and upgrade the quarter's infrastructure has reduced the cobbled
street to a sea of building sand, bricks, mud and heavy
machinery.
Most traders are sitting things out, hoping city authorities
will complete the work by the target day of May 27.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; editing by Stephen Nisbet)