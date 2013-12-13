UPDATE 6-Oil edges higher on weaker dollar after sell-off
* U.S. inventories rise for eighth straight week (Updates prices, adds Saudi Arabia export price story)
KIEV Dec 13 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Friday he would propose an amnesty for those detained at recent mass street protests, a key demand of opposition leaders.
"I will propose at the round-table (talks with the opposition) an amnesty," he said in a statement.
"Those people who were detained will be freed."
* U.S. inventories rise for eighth straight week (Updates prices, adds Saudi Arabia export price story)
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 3 East Libyan forces said they carried out air strikes and clashed with rival factions on Friday close to major oil terminals as they sought to fend off the latest challenge to their control of the ports.
BAKU, March 3 Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey declined 6 percent year-on-year in January-February to 4.4 million tonnes, state energy company SOCAR said on Friday