KIEV, June 6 The head of Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) said on Monday a French citizen detained in late May on the Ukrainian-Polish border had been planning a string of attacks in France to coincide with the UEFA Euro 2016 soccer championship there.

SBU chief Vasily Gritsak said the unnamed man had made contact with illegal armed groups in Ukraine with the aim of buying weapons and explosives.

"The Frenchman spoke negatively about his government's actions, mass immigration, the spread of Islam and globalisation, and also talked about plans to carry out several terrorist attacks," Gritsak said at a briefing. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra)