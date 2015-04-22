(Adds background, quotes)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, April 22 Creditors holding more than a
quarter of Ukreximbank's dollar bonds backed its debt swap
proposals on Wednesday, potentially allowing it to become the
first Ukrainian entity to restructure debt under an IMF-backed
plan.
Investors who said they held 27 percent of the outstanding
principal of Ukrexim's $750 million bond called terms proposed
by the bank a "reasonable compromise", and added they would vote
next week in favour of a temporary maturity extension requested
by the bank.
The vote will be held on April 27 - the day the bond expires
- after an earlier meeting called to request a three-month
extension failed to gather enough support.
Earlier this week Ukrexim had proposed a seven-year maturity
extension on the issue as well as an increase in the coupon
rate, which means creditors will not have to take a writedown,
or haircut, on the face value of the bond
"In the current environment and considering the restrictions
imposed due to the objectives of the (IMF) programme, the terms
put forward by Ukreximbank represent a reasonable compromise,"
Richard Deitz of VR Global Partners, one of the investors on the
committee, said in a statement.
Ukreximbank's proposals, seen as broadly investor-friendly,
have triggered a rally across all Ukrainian bonds, especially as
another state-run entity, Ukrainian Railway, has also said it
will not force bondholders to take a haircut.
The 2015 issue rose as much as 1.8 cents on Wednesday and
has risen more than 24 cents since the start of the month,
according to Thomson Reuters data, while other
sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds also rallied.
Other members of the committee include GLG Partners and
funds managed by Oaktree Capital, the group's statement said.
"One major hurdle looks like it will be crossed ... The
Ukrainians offer reasonable terms, and key bondholders appear to
back the three-month extension on the assumption that agreement
will then be agreed on the maturity extension," Standard Bank
analyst Tim Ash told clients.
Sovereign restructuring may prove less easy, however, as the
government is insistent that writing down bonds' principal and
coupons is essential if it is to meet debt reduction targets
envisaged by the International Monetary Fund.
Kiev needs to raise $15.3 billion through debt
restructuring.
