BRIEF-Indos grants 5 million zloty loan
* Grants a 5 million zloty loan to a client from the railway industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KIEV Feb 6 Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday that it had introduced restrictions on certain types of foreign exchange purchase to help defend the stability of the banking system at a time of volatility in the currency market.
It also said it would be offering extraordinary tenders to support banking liquidity, with funds available up to 360 days.
The National Bank of Ukraine did not publish full details of the new measures but said restrictions on foreign exchange purchases would not limit payments for education and healthcare abroad, transfers for people moving their country of residence or the payment of salaries of non-residents in Ukraine. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Grants a 5 million zloty loan to a client from the railway industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Austrian Insurance Market: Shrinking Life Premiums https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895774 FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects premium growth in the Austrian life insurance segment to remain weak in the next few years, reflecting the difficult market conditions created by consistently low interest rates. In 2016, total Austrian life premiums fell by 9%, the overall decrease was
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Legal & General Group plc's (L&G) USD850m subordinated notes due 2047 a 'BBB+' rating. The notes are rated three notches below L&G's 'A+' Issuer Default Rating, comprising two notches for the level of subordination and one for 'moderate' non-performance risk. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes have been issued by L&G under its GBP4 billion euro note programme. The proceeds will be used t