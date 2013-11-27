BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp & Astoria Financial Corp plans to merge
* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation announce plans to merge, creating a high performing regional bank
MOSCOW Nov 27 A Ukrainian bank has sought to restructure its Eurobonds, becoming the first casualty of jittery markets since President Viktor Yanukovich walked away this week from a free trade pact with the European Union.
The $95 million in loan participation notes issued by Finance and Credit bank were trading at 70 cents on the dollar, traders said, after the bank announced it would seek to restructure the bonds through Russia's VTB Capital.
WARSAW, March 7 Private equity firm Mid Europa Partners (MEP) plans to sell a minority stake in Polish mountain tourism firm Polskie Koleje Linowe (PKL) in an initial public offering (IPO) later this year, one of its partners told Reuters.
* Says to issue 10 billion rouble ($172.35 million) BO-P03 series bonds