MOSCOW Nov 27 A Ukrainian bank has sought to
restructure its Eurobonds, becoming the first casualty of
jittery markets since President Viktor Yanukovich walked away
last week from a free trade pact with the European Union.
From near par on Tuesday, the $95 million in loan
participation notes issued by Finance and Credit
bank were trading at 70-80 cents on the dollar, traders said on
Wednesday, after the bank said it would seek a restructuring
through Russia's VTB Capital.
Under the proposal offer, the 10.5 percent LPNs due for
repayment in 2014 would be exchanged for a combination of cash
and new bonds with a 9.125 percent coupon due for repayment in
2019.
One fund manager in London estimated the present value of
the exchange offer at around 85 cents on the dollar, implying a
sharp loss to investors.
"I would have been very upset if I were a bond holder," said
the fund manager.
"It was worth 98 yesterday and now it is 85 in the best
case. I think this shows the perils of investing in EM (emerging
markets) corporate bonds."
Although the bond issue is quite small, its restructuring
could send an early warning of worse to come in Ukraine, where
the government needs to refinance billions of dollars in
external debt from a dwindling pool of foreign reserves.
Natalia Napadovskaya, a spokeswoman for the bank, said the
restructuring was a "technical" decision that had been in the
works for weeks and was related to overall market conditions.
"It has been very difficult for Ukrainian companies to issue
new debt on foreign markets," Napadovskaya said. "We have made
the decision to restructure our debt."
Hopes of Ukraine initialling a free trade accord at an EU
summit in Vilnius unravelled when it became clear that Kiev had
not done enough to reform its economy to qualify for a new
standby loan of as much as $15 billion from the International
Monetary Fund.
Russia says it stands ready to provide financial support but
no deal is on the table to cut the high price Ukraine pays for
its gas imports, which imposes a huge burden on the state as it
subsidises the cost to households.
Finance and Credit is controlled by industrialist Kostyantin
Zhevago, who is also majority owner of London-listed,
Ukraine-based iron ore producer Ferrexpo. The bank
restructured the same Eurobonds bonds during the 2009 financial
crisis.
Zhevago's net worth was estimated by Forbes magazine at $1.5
billion in March, down from a peak of $3.4 billion in 2008.