KIEV Oct 20 Ukraine's central bank estimates
that the country's 15 largest banks, including the local
subsidiaries of three foreign firms, need more than $4 billion
in total additional capital according to the results of its
stress tests, the bank said on Monday.
Ukraine's 170-strong banking industry has been under
pressure since the 2009 crisis due to macroeconomic instability,
weak external finances and a poor credit portfolio. The
situation has worsened this year after the falling-out between
Kiev and Moscow.
The country's economy is shrinking rapidly due to the damage
inflcited on its industries in the east by the military conflict
with pro-Russian separatists. With the hryvnia down about 40
percent against the dollar so far this year, many borrowers are
struggling to service and repay their foreign currency loans.
Ukraine has recently tested the sustainability of the 35
largest banks after the International Monetary Fund approved in
April a $17.1 billion programme to support reforms in Ukraine
including measures to strengthen the country's banking system.
Citing the results of these stress tests, Oleksandr Pysaruk,
first deputy governor of the central bank, said out of a total
of 56 billion hryvnias ($4.4 billion) that the top 15 banks
need in additional capital, subsidiaries of foreign banks need
20.5 billion hryvnias ($1.6 billion).
"Three banks with foreign capital -- two Russian and one
Western -- need additional capitalisation," he told reporters.
He declined to name the banks concerned but said the Russian
lenders had already confirmed their ability to raise additional
capital. He said he was confident that the Western bank would
have no problem boosting its capital either.
Subsidiaries of Russia's VTB, VEB, Sberbank
, and Alfa Bank, as well as European lenders including
Raiffeisen, UniCredit, and BNP Paribas
are ranked among Ukraine's 15 biggest lenders.
Pysaruk said that those top 15 banks, which account for 68
percent of the country's bank assets, had to bolster their
capital by the end of this year.
A further 20 banks, which account for 15 percent of all
assets, have until the end of February next year to boost their
capital with their shareholders needing to raise a total of 10
billion hryvnias.
State-owned banks need about 12.5 billion hryvnias, a sum
the government will inject into three lenders - Oshchadbank,
Ukreximbank and Ukrgasbank, he added.
(1 US dollar = 12.8000 Ukraine hryvnias)
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)