MINSK May 3 Ukraine agreed on Thursday to
restart imports of Belarussian milk suspended in March after
Belarus promised to drop restrictions on imports of beer
produced by its neighbour, Belarussian state news agency BelTA
reported.
The agreement settles a three-way trade war between
ex-Soviet nations Russia, Ukraine and Belarus that has been
shaking the region's dairy market since February.
Ukraine said in March the ban was caused by excessive
amounts of veterinary drugs present in milk and milk products
from Belarus.
Belarus, in turn, has restricted Ukrainian beer imports
since 2010, accusing its producers of dumping.
The March spat between Ukraine and Belarus followed a ban by
Belarus' ally Russia on cheese imports from several Ukrainian
companies which threatened to bankrupt the Ukrainian dairy
industry but was mostly resolved last month.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
editing by Keiron Henderson)