KIEV, June 27 Belarussian President Alexander
Lukashenko, a pariah in many European countries, will attend the
final of the Euro 2012 soccer championship in Ukraine, a
Belarussian diplomat said on Wednesday.
The move makes Lukashenko the only foreign state leader so
far set to attend the Ukrainian leg of the championship - with
the exception of Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski, whose
country is co-hosting the event.
Lukashenko will meet Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich
on July 1 before watching the game later in the day, Interfax
news agency quoted Belarussian ambassador Valentin Velichko as
saying.
The European Union has introduced sanctions such as travel
bans and asset freezes against Lukashenko and some of his
officials, accusing his government of human rights abuses and
political repression.
A number of European politicians have boycotted the soccer
tournament in protest against Ukraine's treatment of opposition
leader Yulia Tymoshenko.
Tymoshenko, a former prime minister and key opponent of
Yanukovich, was sentenced to seven years in prison on
abuse-of-office charges last October in a case the West said
smacked of selective justice.
The European Union has since shelved landmark deals on free
trade and political association with Kiev over the issue, and
urged Tymoshenko's release.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has likened Yanukovich to
Lukashenko, saying last month that "in Ukraine and Belarus
people are still suffering under dictatorship and repression".
Although they face similar problems in their relations with
the West, ties between Yanukovich and Lukashenko are far from
friendly.
Berating him as a "lousy" leader, Lukashenko tore into
Yanukovich last April after being left out of ceremonies
commemorating the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, as Kiev sought to
secure attendance by senior EU officials.
This time around, Yanukovich himself has been left isolated
and has had to share his VIP boxes at local stadiums mostly with
officials from the European soccer governing body UEFA and the
Ukrainian government.
Ukrainian courts this week adjourned hearings in
Tymoshenko's appeal against last year's conviction and in a new
tax evasion case against her until after the Euros, putting off
decisions that could further sour EU-Ukraine ties.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Andrew Roche)