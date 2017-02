KIEV, June 11 A blast on a tram injured two people in the Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Two men suffered burns, Interfax said, citing witnesses who said the tram was travelling through one of the central streets of Dnipropetrovsk - not one of the European soccer championship host cities.

Local police and emergency services said they were not aware of the incident. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Louise Ireland)