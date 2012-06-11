(Adds background, details on the blast)
KIEV, June 11 An explosion on a tram in the
Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk injured nine people on Monday
in what police in the European soccer championship co-host said
was an accident.
Dnipropetrovsk is not among the cities that host the
month-long tournament, but the city had been hit by bombings in
April that wounded 30 people.
Interior Ministry spokesman Volodymyr Polishchuk said
gunpowder carried by one of the passengers had set off Monday's
blast. Registered hunters in Ukraine routinely buy gunpowder to
assemble their own rounds.
"The gunpowder ignited for some unknown reason," Polishchuk
said. "Either it was very hot or the man dropped it on the
floor."
Nine people, including the owner of gunpowder, received
minor burns.
Ukraine expects between 800,000 and 1 million foreign
visitors during the Euro 2012 tournament. The former Soviet
republic, which is jointly hosting the tournament with Poland,
is holding matches in the capital Kiev, Lviv, Kharkiv and
Donetsk. The final will be held in Kiev on July 1.
On April 27, four bombs planted in trash bins in various
downtown locations exploded at short intervals in
Dnipropetrovsk, in what prosecutors said was an "act of
terrorism".
Ukrainian prosecutors have detained four people on suspicion
of being behind the April blasts.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Pavel Polityuk; Editing by
Alessandra Rizzo)