KIEV, June 11 An explosion on a tram in the Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk that injured nine people on Monday was an accident, police in the European soccer championship co-host nation said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Volodymyr Polishchuk said the blast was caused by gunpowder carried by one of the passengers which ignited by accident. Registered hunters in Ukraine routinely buy gunpowder to assemble their own rounds.

"The gunpowder ignited for some unknown reason," Polishchuk said. "Either it was very hot or the man dropped it on the floor."

Nine people, including the owner of gunpowder, received minor burns. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)