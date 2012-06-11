KIEV, June 11 An explosion on a tram in the
Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk that injured nine people on
Monday was an accident, police in the European soccer
championship co-host nation said.
Interior Ministry spokesman Volodymyr Polishchuk said the
blast was caused by gunpowder carried by one of the passengers
which ignited by accident. Registered hunters in Ukraine
routinely buy gunpowder to assemble their own rounds.
"The gunpowder ignited for some unknown reason," Polishchuk
said. "Either it was very hot or the man dropped it on the
floor."
Nine people, including the owner of gunpowder, received
minor burns.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)