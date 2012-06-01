* Ukraine holds four suspects linked with April bombs
* Yanukovich says safety of Euro fans must be guaranteed
KIEV, June 1 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich on Friday urged law enforcement chiefs to focus on
the safety of visiting Euro 2012 fans after being told police
had detained four people on suspicion of being behind a series
of bomb blasts in April.
Four bombs planted in trash bins in various downtown
locations in the eastern city of Dnipropetrovsk exploded at
short intervals on April 27 wounding 30 people.
One is still receiving hospital treatment.
Prosecutors at the time described the blasts as terrorism.
After hearing a report from state prosecutor Viktor Pshonka
that four people had been held, Yanukovich told heads of law
enforcement agencies: "On the eve of Euro 2012 I would ask you
to concentrate on guaranteeing the security of the
championship's participants and visitors."
The meeting with the prosecutor and heads of state security
and the interior ministry was televised.
The former Soviet republic, which is jointly hosting the
Euro 2012 tournament with Poland from June 8, will hold matches
in the capital Kiev, Lviv, Kharkiv and Donetsk. The final itself
will be held in Kiev on July 1.
Ukraine expects between 800,000 and one million foreign
visitors during the month-long tournament.
Pshonka said the four who were detained had attempted to use
the crime to try to blackmail law enforcement officials into
paying $4.5 million. He gave no further details.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Myra MacDonald)