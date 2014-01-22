KIEV Jan 22 A second person has died of gunshot
wounds in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, Ukraine's general
prosecutor said on Wednesday, bringing to three the number of
people killed in overnight violence.
According to a statement, both those who died from bullet
wounds were found less than three hours apart in a national
library close to the area where protesters have clashed with
police since Sunday.
The second person was still alive when he was found but
later died of his wounds. A third person died in a fall from on
top of the Dynamo football stadium near where the violent
protests are taking place.
Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said earlier on Wednesday that
police did not possess firearms and the interior ministry has
denied that police have used guns during the crisis.