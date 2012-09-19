LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Ukraine is to tap its 2017 notes issued earlier in the summer, with pricing expected later today. Initial price thoughts have been set at 107.125, which sets the yield guidance at 7.46%.

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are bookrunners on the USD denominated 144a/Reg S offering. The original deal raised USD2bn for the sovereign at a coupon of 9.25% via the same leads. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan)